PM says lockdown for schools, public places to continue for next two weeks

The PM allowed certain businesses and warned the public to follow the rules to control spread of Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday that the current nationwide lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus would continue for the next two weeks for schools and public places.

The PM said certain industries such as construction would be opened tomorrow. He said they took this decision after consent of all the chief ministers and chief secretaries.

“We should open industries or not, there is 89 per cent concensus,” said the PM, adding that the decision was made with consensus of all chief ministers.

He also referred to 18th Constitutional amendment while talking about the state of lockdown in provinces. He said the provinces were constitutionally were empowered to make their own decisions in such matters.

“The centre will not impose its decision on them if even now, the provinces think they are not ready for this. This is up to them,” said the PM.

Regarding the government’s response to the virus so far, the premier said: “Owing to the restrictions we imposed, the way the virus should have spread, it did not.

It only spread to an extent of 30% when compared to our projections,”.

The projections, he said, were based on trends observed worldwide. “190 people should have died so far and we have less than half the number of deaths from the projected numbers,” the PM said.

The PM also warned the public that they must be mindful that this virus could be spread rapidly at anytime. He also thanked those who took precautions.

“We need to continue to exercise caution., perhaps even more now ,” said the PM adding that even though things were not seen as dismal in the country right now.

He said that the country’ health system would not be able to meet the challenge if the curve spiked up. Therefore, he said, there would be lockdown for schools and public places for next two weeks. He also mentioned the other challenge of unemployment that surfaced due to Coronavirus restrictions.