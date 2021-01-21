PM says looking forward to work with US President Joe Biden

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: ( UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is looking forward to work with US President Joe Biden in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade and economic engagement, countering climate change.

Taking to Twitter, Joe Biden congratulated the Joe Biden on his inauguration.

The Prime Minister said that he is also looking forward to working new US President in improving public health, combating corruption and promoting peace in the region and beyond.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan desired to engage with the new US administration for enhancement of bilateral relations.

The Minister said US President-elect Joe Biden had a clear perspective about the South Asian region. He said the two sides have conformity of views about Afghanistan and other priorities such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the strategy to deal with the climate change issue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the United States had a bipartisan opinion about India, but it is welcoming that the new US administration has a clear stance about protection of human rights.

He said the world is pointing out gross human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed hope the new US administration will play a role in getting stopped the Indian oppression against the eight million unarmed Kashmiris.