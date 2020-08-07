PM says making Namal a world class varsity his dream

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said making the Namal University a world class institution was his dream.

"My dream is to see Namal become one of the leading universities in the world," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister shared the picture of the master plan Of Namal Knowledge City developed by Tony Ashai, a leading American architect.

"What the mind can picture, can happen," he said.

As Chairman, the Namal Knowledge City is the vision of Imran Khan, which will be the first project of its kind in the country bringing together knowledge workers from all over the world to constitute one of Pakistan's largest consortia to acquire, create, disseminate, and utilize knowledge.

A key feature will be the sustainable development of the knowledge city and communities in Pakistan at large.

