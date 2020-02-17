PM says many camps are still there for Afgnan refugees in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan says that Afghan refugees living here in Pakistan for last 40 years have been provided maximum support as their children learnt cricket from here and now Afghanistan has one of the best team.

ISLAMAMABAD: (Urdu Point/:UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17t, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that children of Afghan refugees learned cricket from Pakistan and now Afghan Cricket Team has emerged as a great team of the world.

The PM said that last 20 years were very tough for Pakistan but even Pakistan hosted Afghan refugees and gave them everything what they could give. He expressed these views while addressing Refugees Summit in Islamabad.

After 9/11, he said the terrorism was attached to Islamabad and Pakistan and its public faced many challenges but Afghan citizens were not left alone.

He said the Muslims in India were being targeted today and many of them were asked to go to Pakistan when they resorted to protest against Modi government and anti-Muslim laws.

“The generosity has nothing to do with any bank balance and Afghan citizens have been living here for last 40 years and there are many campus for Afghan refugees,” said the PM.

He also emphasized on peace in Afghanistan, saying that any conflict in Afghanistan was not in the interest of Pakistan. “I pray talks for peace in Afghanistan be successful,” the PM prayed .

He also came down hard upon the Modi government and its policies saying that the Muslims were being targeted in today’s India. He said the present India was not that of Nehru and Ghandi. He stated that Muslims were being subjected to torture and violence. “India is going to the wrong direction,” PM Imran Khan said, adding that the PM and Army Chief of a country whose population is more than a billion.

The PM said that he was not doing any point scoring rather he was really worried over what has been taking place in India.