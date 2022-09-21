UrduPoint.com

PM Says Meetings With World Leaders Focused On Climate Change Action Plan, Trade

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 12:50 PM

PM says meetings with world leaders focused on climate change action plan, trade

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said his meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly focused on the need to deal with climate change and enhance trade partnerships.

"In my interactions with the world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA Session, I apprised them of the flood disaster and highlighted the need for a collective action to deal with climate change," he said in a tweet.

PM Sharif highlighted Pakistan's intent to strengthen ties with other countries relating to trade and economy.

"I also told them Pakistan is keen to build partnerships in the realms of trade and economy," he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Flood

Recent Stories

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

3 minutes ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

19 minutes ago
 France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

28 minutes ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.