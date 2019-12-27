PM says NAB will be kept away from business community

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan says they will not let anyone forget in 2023 that how they got Pakistan when they came into power. He also says that there is NAB and FBR for those who are public office holders.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan said keeping NAB away from business community important because it is only for the accountability of those people who are in public sector and power corridors.

He assured the business community that their economic team would be available to them 24 hours and said that their problems would be resolved soon.

“I will not let you forget in 2023 that how we got Pakistan when we came into power,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said while predicting prosperity in the future. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in Karachi.

He stated that it was very tough time when they came into power but vowed to take the country forward to development and prosperity.

“We just want to make Pakistan a prosperous state,” said Imran Khan, adding that the business community would be provided facilities.

“My economic team is always there for you,” he added.

He pointed that jobs are the big issue of Pakistan and the past poor economic policies damaged the country’s path to prosperity.

“There was Rs 30 billion loan when we came into power,” said Imran Khan. He further said that the state of Madia was based on two pillars; first humanity and the second is justice for all.

China is developed nation today because of its policies, he added.