PM says no more talks with JUI-F if it demands resignation

Prime Minister Khan was briefed by the govt's negotiating team about latest situation of the Azadi March.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that negoitations with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Isla-Fazl (JUI-F) should not be held anymore if its leaders had not been stepping back fro their only demand of "resignation".

The sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed about the latest situation of Azadi March and was told that the JUI-F leadership was insisting only on his resignation. The government's negotiating team consulted Prime Minister Khan over what conditions Rehbar Committee of Opposition had set.

"If they (JUI-F) have set resignation as their only demand then then there should be no dialogue," the sources ended the PM saying so.

Earlier, PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi met Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed him about his meeting with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman. Pervez Elahi met Maulana Fazl ur Rehman for five times and he informed the PM about his all meetings with him.

The sources said that Pervez Elahi also informed the PM about the causes behind the suspension of talks between the JUI-F's Rehbar Committee and the governments' negotiating team.

It may also be mentioned here that government's negotiating team head Defence Minister Pervez Khattak did speech in the National Assembly and said that if the JUI-F was thinking that it was sittinig there just for time pass then they must remember that they were also for time pass with them.



The members of the opposition made noise over his speech but Pervez Khattak said that he wanted to speak by his heart. He said if they (JUI-F) believed in democracy then they should come and hold talks.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, another leader of the ruling PTI, said that he knew many facts about Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and if he disclosed all those facts the whole media and public would not be able to hear him. He hoped that the negotiations would be successful as Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had come from resignation to "recitation" (Wazifa).

On Thursday night, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman categorically said that they would not give NRO to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan covered his own sister's money laundering by introducing "Amnesty Scheme".

"This Prime Minister was saying that he would not give NRO to any political leader but today I feel it right to say at this stage that now we will not give him NRO," said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman while addressing the participants in Azadi March.

He question that how Rs 60 billion of Imran Khan's sister were deposited in the banks of the UAE. Maulana Fazl ur Rehman also lauded the statement of DG ISPR saying that the military was an independent institutions and will remain independent.

It is 8th day of the JUI-F's Azadi March where around 70,000 people have gathered to support thier Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman's demands.