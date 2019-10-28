UrduPoint.com
PM Says No NRO For Anyone Till His Last Breath

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:20 PM

PM says no NRO for anyone till his last breath

Imran Khan says Azadi March is being taken out just to blackmail the govt.

NANKANA SAHIB: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he would not give National Reconciliation Order (NRO) to anyone till his last breath.


The PM said that he had already predicted that all the corrupts would be united one day and mentioned that Azadi March was being taken out just to blackmail the government. He expresseed these views while addressing an event in Nankana Sahib.


"I can't gurantee of my own life then how one can give guarantee of Nawaz Sharif's life," said PM Khan during his speech while refering to the remarks of a IHC judge.


"The Judge asked for guarantee and who can give guarantee of any other's life," the PM asked.

He said they had provide best possible services for treatment of Nawaz Sharif. He also inagurated BaBa Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib. Referring to JUI-F's Azadi March, Imran Khan further said that he would not be clackmailed by anyone.

