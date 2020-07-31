PM says No NRO for opposition on legislation for FATF

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says the oppositions wants deal against support for legislation on FATF but it is not possible as strict action will be taken against the corrupt.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically said that no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) would be given in return to the opposition leaders over legislation related to fulfilling requirements laid out by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The Prime Minister gave these remarks while chairing a meeting of the PTI Parliamentary party on Thursday. The Opposition, Imran Khan said, tried to create hurdles with every legislation but the government would not bow down to their blackmailing and would continue to give them a tough time.

“No NRO for the opposition against any support on any legislation,” said the PM, with directives to the lawmakers to give tough time to them.

He also stated that the government would have passed all the bills in a joint sitting of the two houses of the parliament even if the opposition had not supported it.

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said that the opposition parties wanted “NRO” against their support over legislation. However, he made it clear to the opposition leaders that no NRO of any sort would be given to them.

The minister said: “The opposition wants deal for personal interests but it is not possible,” adding that the bubble of the opposition would burst soon after the Eid.

The Information Minister said that the PTI was committed to resolve the problems of the people, adding that the “rule of merit” was the identity of the present government.