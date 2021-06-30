PM says no pressure can change or downgrade Pakistan’s relations with China

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan and China have a glorious history of seven-decade old strong bond between people of the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan says no pressure can change or downgrade the strong relationship between Pakistan and China.

In an interview with China Global Television Network, he said Pakistan and China have a glorious history of seven-decade old strong bond between people of the two countries.

The Prime Minister said China has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times on all matters, including economic and political fronts at international forums.

He said is why the people of Pakistan have special place in their heart for their Chinese friends.

Imran Khan said Pakistan wants cordial relations with all countries without taking sides of anyone.

To a question, he said bilateral ties between Pakistan and China are moving faster in the realm of trade and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a bright example of it.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPC on the occasion of the centenary of the Communist Party of China.

In his message, the Prime Minister highlighted that the founding of the CPC was a seminal event with far-reaching impact on world history.

Paying rich tribute to the CPC and its leadership, the Prime Minister highlighted that China’s liberation and its subsequent rise lay in sacrifices and endeavours of the Communist Party.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded CPC’s efforts for the well-being of the Chinese people, particularly in the realm of poverty alleviation and socio-economic development. He hoped that under the wise and dynamic leadership of President Xi Jinping, China would continue its march towards the ‘Great Rejuvenation’ of the Chinese Nation.

The Prime Minister also appreciated CPC’s role in the nurturing of Pakistan-China friendship.

Recalling that 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, the Prime Minister expressed optimism that friendship between Pakistan and China would continue flourishing, as aspired by the leadership and peoples of the two countries.