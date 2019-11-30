UrduPoint.com
PM Says Old Mindset Must Be Changed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 06:03 PM

PM says old mindset must be changed

PM Khan says the country is going through the critical phase and vows to eradicate political influence from the system.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that old mindset must be changed in 'Naya' (new) Pakistan. He said the country was going through critical phase. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in Lahore. He said PM directed Punjab government to improve law and order situation in the province. He also held meeting regarding administrative changes in Punjab.

PM arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit.

Special Assistant to the PM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Barrister Shahzad Akbar, and newly appointed Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Azam Suleiman Khan and Inspector General Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Shoaib Dastagir briefed PM Khan about police reforms and improvement in law and order situation.

Imran Khan also directed him to work without any political influence. He said that living standard of the citizen was their priority and vowed to eradicate political influence from the system. The PM said that a capable bureaucracy had an important role for economic development of the country. He pointed out that appointments in bureaucracy and other posts had been made on merit and PTI government has freed the officers from any political interference. The PM said there is a need to improve governance and law and order in Punjab province. Imran Khan said the police department enjoys legal authority but this power should only be used to serve the masses bring improvement in the lives of the people.

