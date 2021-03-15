UrduPoint.com
PM Says Olive Plantation Will Help Address Climate Change, Increase Exports

NOWSHERA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said olive plantation would help address climate change and increase exports of the country.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of olive plantation campaign in Nowshera district on Monday.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan spends a lot on import of edible oil that can be reduced with the production of olive oil locally by planting olive trees particularly on western bank of the Sindh River.

Imran Khan said food security a serious challenge for Pakistan as the country imports sugar, wheat, oil and ghee. He said the fast growing population adds to this challenge.

He said the production of olive oil could also generate news jobs and flourish businesses in the country.

The Prime Minister said the Primary objective of the PTI government's ten billion tree tsunami project was to safeguard our generations from the effects of climate change.

He asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to use the Miyawaki method of plantation in Peshawar to tackle the growing issue of pollution in the city.

Imran Khan said the government was including fruit trees in Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, which would create new employment opportunities. He said areas would be divided in different zones scientifically to plant specific fruit trees.

Highlighting Pakistan's vulnerability in climate change, the Prime Minister urged the youth to participate in plantation campaigns in their areas.

