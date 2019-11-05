(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan empowers govt's negotiating team for meeting with Opposition.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he was ready to accept all

demands of the opposition parties except of their demand regarding his resignation, the sources said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, they said, made these remarks while meeting government's negotiating team that set to meet Rehbar Committee today regarding JUI-F's Azadi March. The sources said that PM Khan also assured the government's negotiating team that it was fully empowered to negotiate with the opposition. The PM also directed the team to respond in a very positive way if the opposition's committee showed any seriousness towards concluding the Azadi March.

Pervez Khattak who is headinig the government's negotiating team apprised the premier of last night’s meeting with the opposition’s Rahbar Committee, headed by Akram Khan Durrani of the JUI-F, in Islamabad.

The government’s negotiation committee met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister Office where both Pervez Khattak and Ch Pervez Elahi briefed the Prime Minister about their interaction with the Rehbar Committee.

Elahi also updated the prime minister on his late Monday night meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The sources said that PM Imran said the government was willing to entertain all of the opposition’s demands except for the call for his resignation. He also urged the government’s negotiation team to earnestly engage with opposition leaders if they showed seriousness in ending the deadlock.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the government's negotiating committee regarding the JUI-F's demand and Azadi March in the capital.

The sources said that PM Khan summoned the meetingt today to discuss the ideas with the negotiating team about its next meeting with the Rehbar committee.

It may be mentioned here that the government's team had held two meetings with the opposition but could not reach any conclusion as the JUI-F's Azadi March has entered the fourth day in the capital. Thousands of protestors are there in Islamabad about which the observers are claiming is the biggest march of Islamabad's history.