PM says over 250,000 brought back from around the world

Prime Minister Imrna Khan says that 250,000 Pakistanis were brought back from different countries despite travel restrictions, vowing that this support would be continued for overseas Pakistanis in every possible way.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they brought 250,000 Pakistanis back from around world despite massive disruptions in global air travel due to Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that they would continue to support overseas Pakistanis in every way possible.

He wrote: “Despite massive disruptions in global air travel, we have fulfilled our promise of bringing back stranded Pakistanis & our overseas workers.

250,000 Pakistanis from around the world have been brought home. My govt will continue to support overseas Pakistanis in every way possible,”.

Millions of Pakistanis are working in different countries across the world and sending remittances to support their families back at home.

According to different sources, many Pakistanis in Britain and other parts of the world are trapped due to Coronavirus who could not reach home back due to travel restrictions.