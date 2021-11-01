PM says Pak, Saudi relations to transform into strategic partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have withstood the test of time and special bond between two countries is old.

In an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Riyadh newspaper, he said it is now our earnest desire to transform this relationship into a deep, diverse and mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister said we are working to consolidate the historical gains by exploring new and non-conventional areas of cooperation.

He said we want our trade relations and investment cooperation to commensurate with excellent political relations.

Imran Khan said during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, at the first Saudi-Pakistan Investment Forum, he had stressed the importance of engaging the private corporate sectors of the two countries to realize the untapped potential in the fields of trade, business and investment.

He expressed the confidence that the Investment Forum would usher in a new dynamism in investment cooperation between the two countries.