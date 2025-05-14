Open Menu

PM Says Pakistan Desires Peace In S. Asia; To Defend Its Sovereignty At All Costs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan desired peace in South Asia, and in this spirit, had agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025)

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to uphold the understanding, as well as its iron resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

He also made it clear that Pakistan would never permit the sanctity of the Indus Waters Treaty to be challenged.

The prime minister held a telephone conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister conveyed profound gratitude for UAE’s diplomatic efforts and constructive role to defuse the recent crisis in South Asia.

He said the UAE had always stood by Pakistan, through thick and thin.

The prime minister affirmed the warm, close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

He recalled with great satisfaction that during the last one year, bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries was progressing well, especially in the areas of economy and investment.

He renewed his strong resolve to transform the existing Pakistan-UAE ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The UAE president welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for peace and said the UAE supported maintenance of peace and stability in South Asia.

