PM Says Pakistan Greatly Values Its Relationship With Tunisia

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:06 PM

PM says Pakistan greatly values its relationship with Tunisia

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan greatly valued its relationship with Tunisia which is anchored in common faith, history and culture.

He was talking to Tunisian Ambassador to Pakistan Borhene El Kamel who called on him in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Tunisian Ambassador handed over a letter from President of Tunisia Khais Saied in response to the Prime Minister's letter which he had addressed to the leaders of Muslim Ummah highlighting the scourage of Islamophobia and the need for Muslim world to take it up in unison with the rest of the world.

The Prime Minister's letter sent to all the Muslim leaders had highlighted the need for urgent efforts to confront campaigns targeting Muslims and that Muslim Ummah should further strengthen channels of dialogue and coexistence between different religions.

