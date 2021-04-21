PM says Pakistan greatly values its relationship with Tunisia

(@fidahassanain)

The Tunisian Ambassador hands over a letter from Tunisia President Khais Saied in response to PM Khan's letter which he had addressed to the leaders of Muslim Ummah against Islamophobia and need for Muslim world to take it up in unison with the rest of the world.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan greatly valued its relationship with Tunisia which is anchored in common faith, history and culture.

He was talking to Tunisian Ambassador to Pakistan Borhene El Kamel who called on him in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Tunisian Ambassador handed over a letter from President of Tunisia Khais Saied in response to the Prime Minister's letter which he had addressed to the leaders of Muslim Ummah highlighting the scourage of Islamophobia and the need for Muslim world to take it up in unison with the rest of the world.

The Prime Minister's letter sent to all the Muslim leaders had highlighted the need for urgent efforts to confront campaigns targeting Muslims and that Muslim Ummah should further strengthen channels of dialogue and coexistence between different religions.