PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 20220 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is ready to play its part for the revival of SAARC.

He wrote, “SAARC Charter Day today is a reminder of vast untapped potential of regional development, connectivity & cooperation among countries of South Asia. The people of SAARC countries are victims of these missed opportunities. Pakistan is ready to play its part for revival of SAARC,”.