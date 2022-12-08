UrduPoint.com

PM Says Pakistan Ready To Play Its Part For Revival Of SAARC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 08, 2022 | 12:06 PM

PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the day is a reminder of vast untapped potential of regional development, connectivity and cooperation among countries of South Asia. He said the people of SAARC countries are victims of these missed opportunities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 20220 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is ready to play its part for the revival of SAARC.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said that the SAARC Charter Day being observed on Thursday, he said the day is a reminder of vast untapped potential of regional development, connectivity and cooperation among countries of South Asia.

He said the people of SAARC countries are victims of these missed opportunities.

He wrote, “SAARC Charter Day today is a reminder of vast untapped potential of regional development, connectivity & cooperation among countries of South Asia. The people of SAARC countries are victims of these missed opportunities. Pakistan is ready to play its part for revival of SAARC,”.

