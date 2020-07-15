UrduPoint.com
PM Says Pakistan Stands By Turkey Against FETO Threat

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:12 AM

PM says Pakistan stands by Turkey against FETO threat

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed solidarity with the Turkey at the moment when it is observing “Democracy and National Unity Day”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with Turkey on its ‘Democracy and National Unity Day’ being observed on Wednesday, to honour the martyrs of 2016.

In his message addressed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in this regard, he said Pakistan continues to stand by Turkey and supports its efforts to address the threat posed by Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO).

He said four years ago on this day, the Turkish people displayed their characteristic resilience and legendary bravery to defy the forces of darkness targeting Turkey’s peace and stability as well as its democratic institutions.

Imran Khan recalled that the entire Pakistani nation spoke with one voice against the attempt to undermine Turkey’s peace, democracy and march towards prosperity.

