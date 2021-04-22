UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Says Pakistan Will Not Allow Scourge Of Terrorism Rise Again

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:53 PM

PM says Pakistan will not allow scourge of terrorism rise again

Prime Minister Imran Khan express sorrow of loss of previous lives in the cowardly terrorists attack last night in Quetta that left five people dead and 12 others injured.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed the commitment that Pakistan would not allow the scourge of terrorism rise again.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said he was deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable and cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta last night.

The Prime Minister said our nation has made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism. He said we remain alert to all internal and external threats.

The Prime Minister himself monitored the situation late last night and directed the Ministry of Interior to investigate the incident from all its aspects and reach the depth of the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Imran Khan Prime Minister Quetta Twitter Alert All From

Recent Stories

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

10 minutes ago

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money launder ..

13 minutes ago

Myanmar's Military Not Accusing Aung San Suu Kyi o ..

8 minutes ago

Rice worth $222.509 million exported in March, exp ..

9 minutes ago

Champions League semis likely to go ahead: UEFA pr ..

9 minutes ago

54 deaths, 2902 new cases of coronavirus reported ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.