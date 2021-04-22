PM says Pakistan will not allow scourge of terrorism rise again

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan express sorrow of loss of previous lives in the cowardly terrorists attack last night in Quetta that left five people dead and 12 others injured.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed the commitment that Pakistan would not allow the scourge of terrorism rise again.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said he was deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable and cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta last night.

The Prime Minister said our nation has made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism. He said we remain alert to all internal and external threats.

The Prime Minister himself monitored the situation late last night and directed the Ministry of Interior to investigate the incident from all its aspects and reach the depth of the matter.