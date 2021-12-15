PM says Pakistan will provide all out support for Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says disengaging with Afghanistan would be disadvantageous for the world.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan will provide all out support for Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis.

Chairing the second meeting of Apex Committee on Afghanistan in Islamabad today [Wednesday], he said disengaging with Afghanistan would be disadvantageous for the world.

He expressed the hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan.

He urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan has already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth 5 billion rupees.

Earlier, the PM had said that the government had initiated utilizing dead capital for earning revenues.

He expressed these words while chairing a meeting regarding Ravi Urban Development Authority and Central business District Lahore projects in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said Central Business District and Ravi Urban Development Authority projects are important for future of Lahore and the country.

He said environment friendly material including smart trees, blue roads, energy efficient construction materials be used in Central Business District Lahore.

The Prime Minister said development projects are for improving socio-economic conditions of the common man.

He said green urbanization will help in reducing the adverse impacts of pollution and these models should be replicated in other cities of the country.

Imran Khan said development of green spaces in new plans and preservation in existing urban areas is necessary for mitigating impacts of pollution including smog.

He directed Punjab Government to take strict legal action against elements involved in illegal encroachments and illegal housing societies.

He also directed to expedite process of lands' transfer for RUDA and CBD projects.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that urban development projects are being initiated for attracting investments and should not be criticized and hindered for political reasons.