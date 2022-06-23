PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country could witness more difficult times as it continues to steer itself out of the present crisis.

The Prime Minister said that they faces many challenges when they came into power.

He said that the unity government recently took some "tough" decisions, including a massive increase on petroleum prices.

He was addressing the PML-N Senators on Thursday.

Shehbaz Sharif was of the view that some of friends asked him to make election reforms and announce elections but the government planned to complete its constitutional term.

"He said that the former government had struck a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to pass on the international prices of oil and gas.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the terms with the IMF have been finalised and the deal with the Fund will close soon.

Criticising the PTI government further, he said that the previous government "never felt strongly about doing anything for widows and the poor".

"They saw their defeat in March and so they lowered oil prices," the prime minister said, adding that they just arbitrarily made the decision.

The previous government signed a petroleum levy of Rs30 with the IMF, he said.

The premier said that "billions and trillions of treasures" are buried in Reko Diq "but we could not dig them out".

"This is the fault of the leadership which dealt with the matter in the wrong way," he said.

He stated that looking back and crying would not any purpose.