PM Khan says that IMF and World Bank also acknowledged progress of Pakistan's economy.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan's economy was now stable and they were focused on creating jobs for the youth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the the economic tea saying that they did lot of efforts to stablize the economy.

"The economic team is now focusing on creating jobs for the youth after stabilizing the economy," said PM Khan while addressing Sino-Pak Tyre Manufacturing Joint Venture Signing Ceremony.

PM Khan said after stabilization of the national economy, the next challenge was to provide jobs to the people and, therefore, the country needed foreign investors.

"I believe that our growth of our economy will be higher than wehat has already been predicted," said the PM, adding that "the people get jobs with after increase in investment,". Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they had been working to facilitate the foreign investors. He also quoted the President of the World Bank who said that Pakistan's economy was now growing. "Pakistan has gone up to 28 points on the World Bank's ease of doing business index," said the PM while quoting the World Bank's President.

"We need to work on regular basis to increase our exports and bring the foreign investment," he further said.

He also hinted to develop construction sector and making efforts to facilitate foreign investors in this regard.

Prime Minister also lauded the jointed venture between automobile firms in Pakistan and China. Prime Minister Imran said that he was happy that tyres, which were previously being smuggled, will now be manufactured in the country, increasing exports.

The prime minister said that relations between China and Pakistan were "better than ever before" and Beijing's top leadership was taking an interest in initiating joint ventures. Therefore, the prime minister said, it was imperative that the government "makes it easier for Chinese companies to enter Pakistani market".

He said International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank also endorsed Pakistan's progress while the IMF delegation also appreciated Pakistan's efforts for foreign investment and said that the economy had achieved all targets set for the month of September.