PM Says Police Have Pivotal Role In Uplifting The County

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:13 PM

PM says police have pivotal role in uplifting the county

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that peace and security were prerequisite to progress and prosperity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that police had a pivotal role in uplift of the country by creating sense of security among its citizens.

The Prime Minister said that peace and security were prerequisite to progress and prosperity.

He expressed these words while addressing a ceremony of police passing out parade in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Imran Khan said a peaceful environment builds trust of investors and they make investments.

He said the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa changed police, and people there now own and give due respect to the police. He said he wants to see a similar changed police in the entire country.

He said police shout treat every common man as a VIP.

The Prime Minister announced Health Card facility for the personnel of Islamabad Police. He said the card holders can get medical facility at any hospital up to one million rupees.

The Prime Minister said the government has secured a major achievement on economic front by turning the country's current account deficit in surplus for fifth consecutive month after seventeen years.

He said the government has been pursuing the policy controlling expenditures in view of the country's debt. He said the expenses of the Prime Minister House have been reduced by 60 percent. Similarly, he said the expenditures of the Federal government have also been decreased.

