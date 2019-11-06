PM says Population is serious challenge for Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan says that they have started to deal with the population threat by allowing tall buildings rather than expanding the cities.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he had realized the problem owing to increasing population which touched 22 million in very short spane of time but the successive governments did not take any step in this regard.

The Prime Minister said that they focused on developing cities but in verticle sense rather than going horizontal.

"We are just limiting our cities and not going to expand and therefore, we have allowed construction of huge buildings inthe cities," said the Prime Minister. He expressed these views while addressinig a ceremony on Regional Asian Conference in Islamabad.

Imran Khan said that environment was a serious challenge for the country as thousands of trees were raised down that caused environmental problems.

He said protection of environment was thier responsibility. He said there are many beautiful sites in Pakistan but many Pakistanis failed to visit these beautiful sites.

He also pointed out that Lahore turned to be the worst city in terms of pollution. The PM said that 10 billion trees would be planted across the country. The timber mafia was a major threat, he said adding that the projects about transplantation of tree had been launched.

"Around 70 per cent trees have been cut down in Lahore--that has resulted in pollution and environmental threat," said Imran Khan, adding that "Lahore is now among the world's polluted citis,".