PM Says PTI Is Determined To Strengthen National Institutions

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:51 PM

Dr. Babar Awan called on Prime Minister and presented a training plan for young parliamentarians in the field of legislation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said government kept federation supreme and advised to convene session of the Senate here on Wednesday.

Talking to Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is determined to strengthen and operationalize national institutions for which Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has a pivotal role.

The Prime Minister said positive response of the international community and investors on Sukuk bonds shows their trust in the government of Pakistan.

Dr Babar Awan presented a training plan of young parliamentarians to polish their capabilities for legislation so that they can play an effective role in lawmaking activities in the parliament.

The Prime Minister appreciated the plan for training young parliamentarians in the field of legislation.

