PM says PTI paid price for mistakes in 1st phase of KP by-polls

Prime Minister Imran Khan says from now onwards he will personally be overseeing PTI's local government election strategy in second phase of KP elections and local government elections across Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that wrong candidate selection was a major cause of not securing victory in first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government elections.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of elections and paid the price.

He expressed hope that PTI will come out stronger.

