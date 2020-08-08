PM says Ravi Riverfront City project to enable us to start paying off national debt

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the project will create millions of jobs as 40 industries are connected to housing and construction.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project as one of the mega projects in the country’s history here on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, he said the project will create millions of jobs as 40 industries are connected to housing and construction.

The Prime Minister said the project will also create wealth, enabling us to start paying off our national debt.

He also expressed great excitement in doing stone-laying of new Ravi Riverfront City, one of the biggest mega projects in the history of country.

He said six million trees will plant as part of the Ravi city project.