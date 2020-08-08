UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Says Ravi Riverfront City Project To Enable Us To Start Paying Off National Debt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:48 AM

PM says Ravi Riverfront City project to enable us to start paying off national debt

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the project will create millions of jobs as 40 industries are connected to housing and construction.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project as one of the mega projects in the country’s history here on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, he said the project will create millions of jobs as 40 industries are connected to housing and construction.

The Prime Minister said the project will also create wealth, enabling us to start paying off our national debt.

He also expressed great excitement in doing stone-laying of new Ravi Riverfront City, one of the biggest mega projects in the history of country.

He said six million trees will plant as part of the Ravi city project.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Million Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

Pak govt, opposition unanimous on Kashmir issue: A ..

10 minutes ago

Mushtaq Ahmed speaks with media after Pakistan lea ..

13 minutes ago

UAE Press: Public should adhere to preventive meas ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.