PM Says Release Of Sugar, Wheat Price Hike Reports Unprecedented In Country's History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:50 PM

PM says release of sugar, wheat price hike reports unprecedented in country's history

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan as promised on Sunday reiterated his determination to take action against those responsible for sugar and wheat price hike after receiving detailed forensic reports on April 25.

He said it was unprecedented in the country's history that preliminary reports into sudden price hike of these commodities were released without alteration.

Previously, the political clout with vested interests lacked the moral courage to order and make such reports public, he added.

In a series of tweets posted on his twitter account, the prime minister said, "As promised preliminary reports into sudden price hikes of sugar & wheat have been released immed (immediately) without alteration/tampering.

This is unprecedented in Pak's history. Prev (previous) pol (political) ldrships (leadership) bec (because) of their vested interests & compromises lacked moral courage to order & release such reports."The prime minister further tweeted that he was waiting for a detailed forensic reports of the high powered commission on April 25, after which he assured the nation that no powerful lobby would be able to indulge in profiteering.

"I await the detailed forensic reports now by the high-powered commission, which will come out on 25 April, before taking action. InshaAllah, after these reports come out no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public," he added.

