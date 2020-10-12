UrduPoint.com
PM Says Remittances Rose To $ 2.3 Bln In September 31% Higher Than Last Year

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:33 AM

PM says remittances rose to $ 2.3 bln in September 31% higher than last year

PM who took notice of high inflation had said on that all resources would be used against hoarders and price-hikers on Monday (today) to bring inflation down.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said despite Covid-19, there were good news for our economy.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said remittances from our hardworking overseas Pakistanis rose to 2.3 billion Dollars in September this year, which is thirty one percent higher than last September and nine percent higher than August this year. He said this marks the fourth consecutive month that remittances have remained above two billion dollars.

His statement came at the moment when every common man is complaining about high inflation.

In his previous statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that all resources would be utilized to curb inflation and high prices. He had said that they were determining to know that whether it was genuine supply issue or hoarding.

On Sunday, he had said that Tiger force would go to every part of the country to know the status of prices and the causes of inflation.

