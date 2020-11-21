UrduPoint.com
PM Says Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust In Karachi Will Be The Best Cancer Hospital In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:04 PM

PM says Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust in Karachi will be the best cancer hospital in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared pictures of SKMTK Karachi and his feelings to see constructioin work of the hospital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust in Karachi would be the biggest cancer hospital in Pakistan.

Taking to twitter, PM shared pictures of SKMT Karachi and wrote that he feels ‘great’ watching construction work of the hospital.

“InshaAllah, it will be the biggest cancer hospital in Pakistan as well as being equipped with the latest machines,” Imran Khan.

Construction of third largest Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre started in March 2019 which according to some reports would be completed at a cost of Rs. 6.2 billion by 2021.

