PM Says Strict Action To Be Taken Against All Those Who Tried To Ignite Sectarianism On 10th Of Muharram

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 01:23 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the entire nation for peacefully observing Ashura in the country on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he came to know that some elements tried to ignite the flames of sectarianism on this occasion, making it clear that he would take tough action against them.

He wrote: “I want to thank our nation for the peaceful observing of Ashura in the country. However, unfortunately, information has come to me of elements who tried to ignite flames of sectarianism on this occasion and I will be taking very tough action against them,”.

Earlier, he mentioned the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain and asked the Kashmiri people to get inspiration from Karbala.

He wrote: “There are 3 imp messages for us from Imam Hussain AS, his family & followers' sacrifice at Karbala. 1. Immortality is earned by those who give the supreme sacrifice of their lives to stand against tyranny & injustice. It is not earned simply by being rich, powerful or educated,”.

The Indian army targeted gatherings and rallies taken out in Sri Nagar and other parts of Occupied Kashmir on the occasion of 10th of Muharram.

