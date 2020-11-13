PM says successive govts completely neglected Balochistan

(@fidahassanain)

TURBAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said successive governments completely neglected development projects in Balochistan.

Imran Khan said that sufferings of Balochistan people was only because of this negligence on part of the previous governments.

“The previous governments did not focus Balochistan in terms of development due to which the people here were suffering,” said the PM while addressing a gathering on occasion of inauguration of development projects in Turbat.

The PM said that scholarship for the students of Balochistan were increased from 135 to 360.

“Nation can’t develop without proper education,” said the PM. He also stated that information communication technology was taking the world by storm. We need to guide our youth so that they can play their role in country’s progress, he stated.

The premier said that Riyasat-e-Madina was world’s first welfare state.

It may be mentioned here that PM Imran Khan has arrived in Balochistan on a day long visit. Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz also accompanied him on the tour.