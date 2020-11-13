UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Says Successive Govts Completely Neglected Balochistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:23 PM

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balochistan

Prime Minister Imran who is in Turbat on one-day official visit says that people of Balochistan are suffering today just because of the negligence of the previous governments.

TURBAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said successive governments completely neglected development projects in Balochistan.

Imran Khan said that sufferings of Balochistan people was only because of this negligence on part of the previous governments.

“The previous governments did not focus Balochistan in terms of development due to which the people here were suffering,” said the PM while addressing a gathering on occasion of inauguration of development projects in Turbat.

The PM said that scholarship for the students of Balochistan were increased from 135 to 360.

“Nation can’t develop without proper education,” said the PM. He also stated that information communication technology was taking the world by storm. We need to guide our youth so that they can play their role in country’s progress, he stated.

The premier said that Riyasat-e-Madina was world’s first welfare state.

It may be mentioned here that PM Imran Khan has arrived in Balochistan on a day long visit. Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz also accompanied him on the tour.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Storm Balochistan Prime Minister World Technology Education Visit Guide Turbat Progress May From

Recent Stories

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

13 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

13 minutes ago

Huawei Launched Global Datacom certification to sh ..

29 minutes ago

Govt to provide maximum funds for Balochistan's ed ..

3 minutes ago

Strict security for Juma prayers

3 minutes ago

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 428,965, death ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.