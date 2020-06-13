UrduPoint.com
PM Says Targeted Lockdown Will Be Imposed In More Affected Areas

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

PM has rejected proposal of complete lockdown in Lahore, urging the citizens to adopt precautionary measures for their personal security.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan cannot sustain with complete lock down for a long time as its 25 % population is living below the poverty line.

He was addressing a news conference flanked by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid in Lahore today (Saturday).

The Prime Minister said that it is very easy for rich countries to proclaim lockdown; however, Pakistan cannot close down business activities because our poor people including laborers earn their livelihood by daily wage jobs.

He said that if we do not take care and adopt precautionary measures, the Coronavirus will spread rapidly.

He said that many people are not taking this disease seriously and behaving irresponsibly due to which the virus is spreading rapidly.

Imran Khan warned that we have to ensure the implementation of SOPs otherwise stern action will be taken against the violators.

The Prime Minister said that if we enforced strict lock down, we have to face India like situation where 34 % people are starving due to lockdown.

He said we will focus on hot spots for curbing the Coronavirus instead of enforcing it.

About the Federal budget, he said that people can understand the height of difficulties confronted by the government due to Corona crisis while preparing the budget for next financial year.
He regretted that people were not taking the outbreak seriously.

"I am sorry to say that people are just not following SOPs. They think that there is no such thing as coronavirus and they don't know anyone who contracted the disease. People think nothing will happen to them," he said.

The prime minster warned that if the SOPs are not followed, the country will undergo a very tough phase.

“If we are permitting you to resume activities then it is your responsibility to follow the guidelines,” he said.

Declaring facemasks mandatory for everyone, the premier warned that strict action against those flouting the rules will be taken.

The prime minister said that the government is expecting July to be a difficult month.

“I will also visit the other provinces. From now onward, I will be personally monitoring the situation and checking for compliance on the SOPs from the PM Office,” said the premier, adding that he will also take input from the Tiger Force regarding the situation on the ground.

