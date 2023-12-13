PM says terrorists already lost war; reiterates unyielding "no surrender, no retreat" policy

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Wednesday that terrorists had already lost the war, emphasizing the nation's unwavering resilience against this scourge and preparedness to deliver a fitting response to terrorism

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Wednesday that terrorists had already lost the war, emphasizing the nation's unwavering resilience against this scourge and preparedness to deliver a fitting response to terrorism.

"I want to tell the perpetrators that you have already lost the war. Only the declaration is yet to be made and the time is yet to be finalised. They are fighting a lost war and we are fighting a war already won by us, Alhamdulillah," he said talking to the media at the Combined Military Hospital after inquiring about the health of the soldiers injured in a terrorist attack that took place on Tuesday.

He said he was amazed to witness the strong conviction of the soldiers who were resolved to fight the terrorists even while being injured.

He said those supporting the war against terrorism would stand victorious in the world as well as the life hereafter but contrarily, the terrorists had not only destroyed their lives but would also rot in hell after their death.

The prime minister told the media that the Ulema stood with the state, peace and the whole society.

"With whom they are fighting? Do they want to frighten us with death? No one will be scared. They should fulfill the desire to fight us for any desired duration," he remarked.

He said the state was pursuing an unyielding policy of no surrender and no retreat.

Prime Minister Kakar said many thousand people had already sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism and thousands more were ready to join the course.

"If they carry out one attack, we will march 10 steps ahead. If they take 10 steps, we will advance by 100 steps. This is the war of the winners and we are with the winners, here in this world and the life hereafter," he commented.

He said the whole nation stood united against terrorism and was resolved to defeat the evil in all of its forms and manifestations.

He said Pakistan was a strong and resilient nation and its Armed Forces would thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies.

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker KP Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah accompanied the prime minister.