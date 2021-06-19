UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Says They Will Not Provide Bases To The US For Operations In Afghanistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 11:32 AM

PM says they will not provide bases to the US for operations in Afghanistan

Prime Minister has said that they will absolutely not provide bases to CIA iin Pakistan to conduct cross border counter-terrorism mission against Al-Qaeda, ISIS and the Taliban.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan clearly said that Pakistan would not provide its bases to the US for operations in Afghanistan after the latter’s troops withdrawal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically said that it would not allow use of its military bases.

He expressed these views while giving an interview to Jonathan Swan of HBO Axios.

The US was holding talks with Pakistan and other regional countries in future operations in the war-torn country to keep a check on militancy.

The PM was again asked by the US media for his views on giving access to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to military bases.

Swan asked the PM that will he allow the American government to have the CIA here in Pakistan to conduct cross border counter-terrorism mission against Al-Qaeda, ISIS and the Taliban.

At this, the PM said: “ Absolutely not,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) CIA ISIS Border Media Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 991 new cases of coronavirus, 27 ..

35 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 June 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

11 hours ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

12 hours ago

US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Pac ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.