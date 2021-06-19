PM says they will not provide bases to the US for operations in Afghanistan

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister has said that they will absolutely not provide bases to CIA iin Pakistan to conduct cross border counter-terrorism mission against Al-Qaeda, ISIS and the Taliban.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan clearly said that Pakistan would not provide its bases to the US for operations in Afghanistan after the latter’s troops withdrawal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically said that it would not allow use of its military bases.

He expressed these views while giving an interview to Jonathan Swan of HBO Axios.

The US was holding talks with Pakistan and other regional countries in future operations in the war-torn country to keep a check on militancy.

The PM was again asked by the US media for his views on giving access to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to military bases.

Swan asked the PM that will he allow the American government to have the CIA here in Pakistan to conduct cross border counter-terrorism mission against Al-Qaeda, ISIS and the Taliban.

At this, the PM said: “ Absolutely not,”.