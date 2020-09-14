UrduPoint.com
PM Says They Will Welcome Millions Of Children Back To School Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:42 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says it is their priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safety to learn.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was their priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn.

Taking to Tweet, Imran Khan said tomorrow they would welcome millions of children back to school.

“Tomorrow we will welcome millions of children back to school.

It is our priority & collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn. We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on #COVID191,” the PM tweeted.

He said the government worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on COVID-19.

More Stories From Pakistan

