PM says they will welcome millions of children back to school tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was their priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn.

“Tomorrow we will welcome millions of children back to school.

It is our priority & collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn. We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on #COVID191,” the PM tweeted.

