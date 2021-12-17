UrduPoint.com

PM Says Timely Completion Of Welfare Projects Is Top Priority Of Govt

Fri 17th December 2021

PM says timely completion of welfare projects is top priority of Govt  

The Prime Minister said Naya Pakistan Health Card is a unique health insurance program that is unparalleled in the world.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 17th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan says timely completion of welfare projects is the top priority of the government.

He was chairing a review meeting in Islamabad on Friday on ongoing public welfare, social security and poverty alleviation and basic health projects in Punjab.



The meeting was given a detailed briefing on Health Card and subsidized Ehsas Rashan Program.

It was informed that from January to March next year, all the families of Punjab will be provided free medical facilities up to one million rupees.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress made on subsidy provided to low-income families under the Ehsas Rashan Program and its expected positive outcomes in poverty alleviation.

The meeting was also informed about the other ongoing Ehsas programs including Ehsas Koi Bhooka Na Soey, Langarkhana and Ehsas Panahgah.

Moreover, the meeting was apprised on Kamyab Jawan Program, Naya Pakistan Housing and sports Drive.

Expressing satisfaction over the plans, the Prime Minister directed to complete the ongoing public welfare projects in a timely manner.

