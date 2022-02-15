PM says two million out 220 million people pay tax in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Raast development developed by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2022) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that only two millions out of 22 crore people pay tax to strengthen the economy of the country in an effective way.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has suggested that they would take advantage from technology to strengthen ourselves as a nation. He expressed these words while addressing a lunching ceremony of Raast. The Raast program will provide benefit to the common man, he added.

The PM said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is trying to take the country to the digital revolution.

Imran Khan said that in light of United Nation Development Program (UNDP), thee have diminished poverty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which lead them to get re-elected in the province.

The Raast programme is a digital platform developed by the State Bank of Pakistan for remittances and transactions between citizens, businesses and government agencies.

The digitally faster and easier system will facilitate the common man in accessing banking channels and electronic transactions.

At the same time, it will help various financial institutions, including commercial banks, microfinance institutions and banks, government agencies and Fintax, to access and connect to the central system at low-cost with time saving.

After its success at the level of direct business and investment last year, it has been launched at the level of citizens for the convenience of the common man.