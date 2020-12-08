PM says two water dams to be built for Pakistan after five decades

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made this announcement through Twitter, saying that Mohmand Dam and Basha will contribute to the social-economic uplift of the region.

Taking to twitter, the Prime Minister shared a video of under-construction Mohmand Dam and wrote that Pakistan was going to have two big water reservoirs, Mohmand and Basha, after five decades.

Mohmand Dam will produce 800 MW of hydroelectricity, irrigate over 16,000 acres of land and contribute heavily to the socio-economic uplift of the region.

Once completed, the dam will generate 800 MW of hydroelectricity, irrigate over 16,000 acres of land and contribute heavily to the socio-economic uplift of the region.

For Diamer Basha Dam, millions of rupee were collected earlier after the former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar asked for funds.