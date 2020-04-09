UrduPoint.com
PM Says United Efforts Are Needed In Fight Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

PM says united efforts are needed in fight against Coronavirus

PM Khan says they are in touch with all provincial governments as the fight against Coronavirus cannot be won without coordinated efforts.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said decision about easing the countrywide lockdown would be taken after seeking inputs from all the provinces on 14th of this month.

Talking to members of Balochistan's Provincial Cabinet and Parliaments in Quetta on Thursday afternoon, he said Federal and provincial governments are working in cohesion to cope with the situation arising out of Covid-19. The Prime Minister said that National Command and Control Center is minutely observing the Coronavirus situation across the country.

Imran Khan expressed fear that hospitals will face immense pressure due to likely surge in Corona cases by the end of this month. He urged the nation to demonstrate unity to mitigate adverse impacts of Coronavirus.

He emphasized over united efforts in fight against Coronavirus, saying that they were in touch with all provincial governments. One person or just a government could not fight against this virus, he added.

Earlier, he held meeting with Balochistan Governor and Chief Minister Jam Kamal and received briefing on Coronavirus situation in the province.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza has said Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has allowed the local production of raw material of cholorquine as part of efforts to cope with coronavirus challenge.

In a statement today, he said the DRAP has also permitted clinical trials of plasma therapy for coronavirus treatment.

The Special Assistant said the drug regulatory body has also allowed the clinical trials of locally manufactured ventilators.

More than fifty companies have been allowed to produce sanitizers to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The companies will prepare quality sanitizers as per the directions of the World Health Organization.

