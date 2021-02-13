UrduPoint.com
PM Says Urban Miyawaki Forests Launched To Fight Pollution

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:15 PM

PM says Urban Miyawaki forests launched to fight pollution

Prime Minister says that this Japanese technique will help fight against pollution in the country as it helps grow trees ten times after faster and thirsty times denser.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government had launched urban forestry on the lines of Japanese Miyawaki technique to fight pollution.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said 50 sites were chosen in Lahore for this purpose.

He noted that Miyawaki technique helps grow trees ten times faster and thirty times denser.

He said the first experiment of Miyawaki was done at Liberty Roundabout Lahore last year.

He launched this program during his day long visit to Lahore. He also receive briefing on other important project including River Ravi project.

