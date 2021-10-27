UrduPoint.com

PM Says Violence For Political Purposes Will Not Be Allowed

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to stop the long march of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically said that the government will not permit anyone to take law into their hands, and directed the authorities concerned to stop the long march of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the sources say.

The sources say that the PM has expressed these words while chairing a meeting of the Federal cabinet in Islamabad today.

“PM has said that the government will not allow violence for political purposes,” the PM has been quoted as saying.

The sources say that PM has also been briefed about the banned outfit’s protest and long march.

They say that the government has decided to stop protestors at Jhelum.

Earlier today, clashes erupted between police and TLP workers in Sadhoke.

The sources claim that the government has decided not to allow the long march at any cost and not to hold talks with the banned organization.

“The government and the state both are on one-page regarding the protests,” the PM was further quoted as saying during the meeting.

The protesters would be dealt with severely if they try to enter Islamabad, the sources add.

