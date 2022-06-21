UrduPoint.com

PM Says Will Make More Challenging Decisions If Need Rises

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 21, 2022 | 04:22 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed hope that government will overcome the current economic situation and public will be provided relief.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that they will make more difficult decision if needed.

The PM has also expressed hope that government will overcome the current economic situation and public will be provided relief.

In a video message after the cabinet meeting in Islamabad today [Tuesday], Shehbaz Sharif said due to imprudent economic policies of previous government, the country is suffering from a crisis.

The Prime Minister said despite increasing prices of petroleum products in international market the previous government decreased the prices which worked as mines for incumbent government.

Shehbaz Sharif said affluent people will be taxed to provide relief to the poor class of society. He said government is already additional two thousand rupees to BISP registered families. He expressed hope that well off segment of society will cooperate with government.

