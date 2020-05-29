UrduPoint.com
PM Says World Cannot Recover From Coronavirus Recession Without Helping Developing Countries

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:52 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said a global issue and a global problem needs a global solution, welcoming the G-20 for taking the big initiative of giving debt relief to the developing countries.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan while stressing the need of dealing with the economic problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic holistically as a global issue said the world would not recover from coronavirus recession without helping the developing countries.

Addressing virtual 'United Nations high-level event on Financing for Development in era of COVID-19 and Beyond', he said it is a global issue and a global problem, which needs global solution.

The event was hosted by the Prime Ministers of Canada and Jamaica, and the United Nations Secretary General.

Pleading for the help of developed countries to the developing nations, Imran Khan said it is very important for the developed world at this critical juncture to look after the people of developing countries, who are struggling.

Talking about the problems of Pakistan vis-a-vis COVID-19, the Prime Minister referred to the government’s 8 billion Dollars stimulus package and said it is one of the biggest programmes in Pakistan’s history.

He said we doled out 8 billion dollars to stimulate our economy and give cash to the most vulnerable section in our society.

The Prime Minister welcomed the G-20 for taking the big initiative of giving debt relief to the developing countries.

He also congratulated the UN Secretary General, and the Prime Ministers of Canada and Jamaica for the initiative of high level event and urged them to continue to pursue it.

