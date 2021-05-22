PM says world public opinion changing on Palestine crisis

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine against Israeli aggression, saying that social media have played a commendable role in reshaping the public opinion.

In a video message to express solidarity with the people of Palestine against Israeli aggression, he said social media played a commendable role in reshaping the public opinion and now voices from western countries are also being heard in favor of Palestinians.

He said the world public opinion is changing and this is for the first time that the voices raised from the West. Their newspapers criticized it.

Their media spoke against it. And politicians also stood against it which I never thought would happen in the United States and Western states

Imran Khan said the social media was the major reason behind that change of world public opinion, which disseminated all the information which the mainstream media censored.

The prime minister said Israel has committed an inhuman aggression by targeting Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the night of 27 Ramadan, which is very sacred for Muslims. He said Israeli settlers forcibly evicted some Palestinian families from their own houses.