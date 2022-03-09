PM says Zardari will be his next target

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Imran claims no-trust-motion of the opposition will fail, saying that he will cut the wings of the opposition leaders, especially of Zardari, Shehbaz and Zardari after winning trust of the lower house.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his next target would be PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari after winning the trust of the lower house.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan said that no-trust-motion was death of the opposition. He expressed these words while addressing the charges workers of his party in Karachi.

His reaction came after the opposition parties submitted no-trust-motion against him in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

PM Khan said, “The opposition has done for what I have been praying,”. PM was on his visit to Karachi to seek assurance from MQM-P for their support amid the no-trust motion.

Imran Khan said that no-trust-motion was their death, adding that he was waiting for the “gang of robbers” as they were claiming after “every two months” that the government would be leaving.

He said he was thinking somehow their necks came in his hand, pointing out that he wanted the Opposition to submit the motion.

Khan said that the Opposition got “trapped” after submitting the no-confidence motion as he had planned his moves for the future and would not stop once he "wins" the backing of the National Assembly.

He stated that his hands were tied so far and the shackles that were on my hand would be broken. He said Asif Ali Zardari would be on whom his gun had been pointing at for a long time.

The PM said that the PPP co-chairperson commited injustice, steals and takes a commission on everything.

He said, “Asif Zardari your time has come,” adding that he alleged that the former president roamed around with “buckets of money” and kept Rs200 million to buy the PTI MPAs. He also alleged that when one of the PTI MNA’s informed him that he was offered Rs200 million he told the lawmaker to take the money and open a panahgah or orphanage with it.

He called Shehbaz Sharif as boot polisher and claimed that he had joined hands with the PPP as he knew that his time was up.

Khan said, “Your time is also here. You know you will be in jail after three months. We will decrease the price of electricity after getting money back from your family,”.

He added that Zardari, Shahbaz, and PDM chief Fazlur Rehman joined hands with each other not to save the country but to save themselves from him.