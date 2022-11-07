UrduPoint.com

PM, Secretary General Of Arab League Discuss Bilateral Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2022 | 02:43 PM

Both sides have discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interest and agreed on strong cooperation to prevent the devastating effects of climate change.

CAIRO (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Secretary General of Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit on the sidelines of Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Arab League Charter and Secretary General's determination to achieve it.

Earlier, on arrival at Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

