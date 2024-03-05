GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assuring the government's all-out efforts for rescue and relief of rain-hit people of Gwadar and South Balochistan directed the authorities concerned to formulate a report based on the assessment of the damages to private properties.

The prime minister, who was given a briefing about the damages as well as the relief operation, called for a comprehensive plan for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims of the recent stormy rains.

During the flight, the prime minister was briefed by NDMA Chairman Lt.

Gen. Inam Haider Malik on the damage caused by the recent rains in Gwadar and South Balochistan and the ongoing relief operations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz was also given a detailed briefing on the damages and measures to help the victims in other areas of the country.

He emphasised that an early warning system should be developed to detect natural calamities using modern technology and satellites. Besides, he said a plan should be formulated and presented for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims.

"No effort should be spared in rescuing and helping the victims," he stressed.