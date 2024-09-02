Open Menu

PM Seeks Enhanced Collaboration With China In Key Sectors

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan aims to enhance its collaboration with China in areas such as information technology, artificial intelligence, modern agriculture, and other sectors

In a conversation with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, the prime minister remarked that the friendship between Pakistan and China has endured and remained strong throughout the years.

He stated that the friendship between Pakistan and China has withstood the test of time, with China providing unwavering support to Pakistan during every challenging period.

The prime minister praised the Chinese leadership's vision to consistently enhance Pakistan-China strategic relations and collaborate on upgrading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He emphasized that the friendship between Pakistan and China is essential not only for both nations but also for regional and global peace and development.

Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.

